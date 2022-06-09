Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Steven Madden has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Steven Madden has a payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. Steven Madden has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $51.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Steven Madden by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOO. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

Steven Madden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.