Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,096,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 560,148 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.35% of Steven Madden worth $50,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 48.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after buying an additional 2,088,717 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 26.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 469,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,854,000 after buying an additional 97,548 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 14,603 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Steven Madden by 7,160.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 150,362 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOO stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.11. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $557.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

