Stifel Financial Corp Has $156.31 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 247.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 309,719 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $156,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after buying an additional 6,018,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,989 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $218.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.85. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.60 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

