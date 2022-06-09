Stifel Financial Corp Has $176.56 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,313 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Target worth $176,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $162,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Target by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Target by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 626,952 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,427,000 after purchasing an additional 290,426 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.78.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $156.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $145.51 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

