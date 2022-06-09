Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,508,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,308 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.06% of Genuine Parts worth $211,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $139.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.71. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.25.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

