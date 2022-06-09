Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $200,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 384.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 303.0% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 20,604 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,608 shares of company stock valued at $48,963,405. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $524.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.00 and a 52-week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.48.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

