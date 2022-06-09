Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has C$7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$9.00.

DBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.56.

Shares of DBM stock opened at C$6.75 on Monday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$6.13 and a 52-week high of C$9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$586.14 million and a PE ratio of 5.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.67.

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$851.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$725.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Doman Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Marc Seguin bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,493,208.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

