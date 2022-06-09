StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition cut their target price on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management cut their price objective on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

BLPH stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.15.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

