StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $1.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of CLRB stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.55.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 940,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 448,758 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

