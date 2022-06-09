StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $1.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Shares of CLRB stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 940,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 448,758 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
