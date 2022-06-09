StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

CMCM opened at $0.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.