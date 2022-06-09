StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCMGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

CMCM opened at $0.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile (Get Rating)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

