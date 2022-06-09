StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.33.

Get ContraFect alerts:

Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $153.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.51.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts expect that ContraFect will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ContraFect (Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.