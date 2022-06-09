StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
Neovasc stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neovasc during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Neovasc by 564.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Neovasc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
