StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

TENX stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. The company has a market cap of $15.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.01. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 1,932,400.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

