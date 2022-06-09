StockNews.com Lowers Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BURL. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.75.

Shares of BURL opened at $176.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.78. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $142.41 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.78.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,031,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,223,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,770,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after buying an additional 374,400 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,634,000 after buying an additional 319,849 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

