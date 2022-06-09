StockNews.com Lowers Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) to Hold

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

NMM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Navios Maritime Partners stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.13. 218,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,679. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $849.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.40.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.28). Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 52.58%. The company had revenue of $236.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

