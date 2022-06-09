StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Insider StorageVault Canada Inc. Purchases 59,200 Shares

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 59,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$350,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,200 shares in the company, valued at C$718,110.

StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 62,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$367,033.80.

On Wednesday, May 11th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 62,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$360,753.20.

StorageVault Canada stock remained flat at $C$6.42 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 168,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.48. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.68 and a 1-year high of C$7.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SVI shares. Raymond James set a C$7.75 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities upgraded StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

