StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Insider StorageVault Canada Inc. Purchases 59,200 Shares

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 59,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$350,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,200 shares in the company, valued at C$718,110.
StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 13th, StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 62,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$367,033.80.
- On Wednesday, May 11th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 62,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$360,753.20.
StorageVault Canada stock remained flat at $C$6.42 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 168,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.48. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.68 and a 1-year high of C$7.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
