Stream Protocol Price Down 16.1% This Week (STPL)

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Stream Protocol has a total market cap of $901,623.59 and $6,887.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,931.88 or 1.00025719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031336 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

