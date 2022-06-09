S&U (LON:SUS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,539.68

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,539.68 ($31.83) and traded as low as GBX 2,380 ($29.82). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,405 ($30.14), with a volume of 1,833 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,660 ($33.33) target price on shares of S&U in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get S&U alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £296.46 million and a P/E ratio of 7.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,382.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,537.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35, a quick ratio of 36.78 and a current ratio of 36.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a GBX 57 ($0.71) dividend. This is an increase from S&U’s previous dividend of $36.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. S&U’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other S&U news, insider Christopher Redford sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,506 ($31.40), for a total transaction of £30,072 ($37,684.21).

S&U Company Profile (LON:SUS)

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.