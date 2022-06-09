Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.84.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,941,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,989,000 after buying an additional 1,526,625 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,874,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after buying an additional 1,350,897 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at about $12,366,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,820,000 after buying an additional 1,012,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,968,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUMO traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. 730,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,212. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $938.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.29.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.09 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

