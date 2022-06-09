Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Reaches $0.0195 on Top Exchanges

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $884,347.67 and $5,910.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.14 or 0.00612001 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000233 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 51,960,349 coins and its circulating supply is 45,260,349 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.