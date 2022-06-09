Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $36.95 and last traded at $37.03, with a volume of 10153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.83.

Specifically, insider George Goodwin sold 12,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $503,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $53,236.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,542 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,845,000 after acquiring an additional 68,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,129,000 after purchasing an additional 376,600 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,039,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $5,574,000.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.