SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SVB Leerink restated their outperform rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE MRK opened at $89.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.55 and its 200-day moving average is $81.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after buying an additional 10,326,974 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,738,000 after buying an additional 5,687,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after buying an additional 5,409,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

