Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,085 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Applied Materials stock opened at $112.46 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.33 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.