Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 610 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after buying an additional 348,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after buying an additional 320,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,702,114,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $377.99 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $386.21 and a 200 day moving average of $405.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

