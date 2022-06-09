Synovus Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,335 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $18,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $901.82.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $725.60 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $593.50 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $864.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $932.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

