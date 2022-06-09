Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYPR opened at $2.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth about $4,939,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 13.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sypris Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

