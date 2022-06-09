Systematic Financial Management LP Decreases Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,850 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $15,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $208.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $122.85 and a 52 week high of $238.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.25 and its 200 day moving average is $190.59.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.04). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

ESLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

