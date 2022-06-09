Systematic Financial Management LP Has $16.55 Million Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,013 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 41,246 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.39% of Perficient worth $16,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Perficient by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,860 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Perficient by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,843 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $103.00 on Thursday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.93 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.66 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

