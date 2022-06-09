Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 249,895 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,895 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.36% of Nomad Foods worth $15,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,341,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,638,000. Mount Capital Ltd bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $35,815,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,462,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,684,000 after buying an additional 1,361,379 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after acquiring an additional 719,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

