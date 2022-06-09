Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 44,697 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 762,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 44,697 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $18,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,031 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 87,901 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,973,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 31.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 76,169 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,723,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $203,730. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.91. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $114.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

