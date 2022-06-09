Tadpole Finance (TAD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $907.00

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $476,663.78 and $907.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.07 or 0.00006872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.86 or 0.00232030 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.06 or 0.00405422 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030552 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars.

