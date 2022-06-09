Tandem Group (LON:TND) Trading 1.2% Higher

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 339 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 339 ($4.25). 145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335 ($4.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of £18.34 million and a P/E ratio of 4.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 358.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 483.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.57 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Tandem Group’s previous dividend of $3.43. Tandem Group’s payout ratio is 0.13%.

In other Tandem Group news, insider Jim Shears sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($4.79), for a total transaction of £15,089 ($18,908.52).

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

