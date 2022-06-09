Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.09 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) received a €3.09 ($3.32) price objective from Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s current price.

O2D has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.72) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.69) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.76) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

ETR:O2D traded down €0.29 ($0.31) on Thursday, hitting €2.71 ($2.92). The stock had a trading volume of 7,965,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.61. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.20 ($2.37) and a 1-year high of €3.03 ($3.25).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

