Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $27.38.

