Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Position Raised by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,207 shares during the quarter. Teradyne makes up approximately 4.0% of Sandler Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $45,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Teradyne by 963.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.10. 11,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,635. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.63 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.67.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TER. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.61.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

