Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up to $725.60

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $725.60, but opened at $750.08. Tesla shares last traded at $754.43, with a volume of 249,083 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $901.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $791.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $864.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $932.20.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

