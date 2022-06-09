The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $28.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:AES traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.55. 4,560,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,879,035. AES has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -79.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 569,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Third Point LLC raised its position in AES by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of AES by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

