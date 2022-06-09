The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Buckle has raised its dividend payment by an average of 51.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Buckle has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Buckle to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Get Buckle alerts:

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. Buckle has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $57.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Buckle will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Buckle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Buckle by 58.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Buckle by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Buckle by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Buckle Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.