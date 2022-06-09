The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.44.

Shares of DSGX opened at $64.02 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.53.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 672.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 34,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,740,000 after buying an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

