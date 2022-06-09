The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.44.
Shares of DSGX opened at $64.02 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 672.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 34,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,740,000 after buying an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
