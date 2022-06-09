The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.96.

WU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

NYSE:WU traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,753,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,016. Western Union has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.41%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,381,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,722 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Western Union by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Western Union by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Western Union by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,647,000 after acquiring an additional 898,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Western Union by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,348,000 after acquiring an additional 820,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

