Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,201,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,500,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,326,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,683,000 after buying an additional 751,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,421,000 after buying an additional 648,124 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TBPH traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. 175,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,441. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $18.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61.

About Theravance Biopharma (Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

