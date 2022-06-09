Thomas G. Ricks Sells 19,231 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Stock

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 3.17. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $63.30.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ovintiv by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ovintiv by 1,099.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

