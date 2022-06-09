Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Alexander Waislitz Purchases 220,000 Shares

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz bought 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$59,400.00 ($42,733.81).
Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 20th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 75,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$20,250.00 ($14,568.35).
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 80,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$22,800.00 ($16,402.88).
- On Thursday, May 12th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 90,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$25,200.00 ($18,129.50).
- On Monday, May 9th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 173,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$48,440.00 ($34,848.92).
- On Tuesday, May 3rd, Alexander Waislitz purchased 80,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$24,400.00 ($17,553.96).
- On Thursday, April 28th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 15,264 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$4,655.52 ($3,349.29).
- On Tuesday, April 26th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 111,550 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$35,361.35 ($25,439.82).
- On Friday, April 22nd, Alexander Waislitz purchased 288,450 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$92,304.00 ($66,405.76).
Thorney Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Thorney Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorney Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.