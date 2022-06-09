Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.51-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Thoughtworks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.11-$0.12 EPS.

NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.08. 1,001,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,184. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. Thoughtworks’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thoughtworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Thoughtworks by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 191,789 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,173,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,233,000 after purchasing an additional 369,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

