Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$175.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.61 million.

TLYS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 351,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,788. The firm has a market cap of $228.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Tilly’s had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

