Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSBK opened at $25.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.21%.

In other news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $25,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,601.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 84,471 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,031 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

