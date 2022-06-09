TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.13-$3.20 EPS.
TJX stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.08. 157,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,713,342. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.60.
In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 80.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
