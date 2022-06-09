TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.13-$3.20 EPS.

TJX stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.08. 157,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,713,342. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.60.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 80.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

