Tokenbox Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (TBX)

Tokenbox (TBX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Tokenbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tokenbox has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Tokenbox has a market cap of $72,049.75 and $20.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,103.03 or 0.99984512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00031016 BTC.

Tokenbox Coin Profile

Tokenbox (TBX) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

