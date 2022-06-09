TOKPIE (TKP) Price Tops $0.0571 on Major Exchanges

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. TOKPIE has a market cap of $1.64 million and $6,691.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for about $0.0571 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded 44.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000646 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

