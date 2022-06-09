Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.48- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89 billion-$3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.48 or greater EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $3.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.65. 1,139,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,795. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.84.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

